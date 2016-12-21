Revival Church pastor dies during youth convention

By HELEN TARAWA

A CHRISTIAN Revival Crusade Church pastor died during the Southern regional youth convention in Popondetta.

Pastor Kila Laina from Central was based at the Bethel Centre in Waigani.

He had just completed speaking at the convention when he collapsed and later died. Southern regional youth treasurer Pastor Alfred Jawodimbari told The National that it was an anti-climax as the youth convention had been a success.

“We rushed him to the hospital on Saturday where he was admitted. He died yesterday (Monday),” he said.

He said travel arrangements would be made to repatriate the body to Port Moresby this week. More than 1000 youths from the National Capital District, Central, Gulf and Western attended the convention at the Popondetta CRC Church last week.

