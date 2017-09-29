Revival leaders end meet

Lutheran Revival Church of PNG leaders and pastors have ended a successful refresher conference aimed at moving the church forward.

The 23rd Poroman Bung was held at Hobu Primary School in Nabak, Nawaeb, Morobe, with the theme “Empowering millennium leaders”.

Forty pastors and church leaders from Madang, Kainantu and Morobe attended the conference.

Secretary Pr Wilson Ubulea said the theme was carried on from the last conference in Madang in 2015 because of the church saw a great need to improve the country’s human resource.

Ubulea said the leaders had set LRC-PNG aims and goals for the next four years.

“We have identified our progresses and weaknesses in the church for past 20 years since its establishment,” he said.

“We have identified our weakness with lack of human resources – which led to decline in church growth and drop in Christians’ spiritual level.”

“Our priority now is to develop our human resources to reorganise and redirect the church.”

The conference was also used to plan for the church’s silver jubilee in 2019.

The church was established in 1994 and now has 20 churches around the country.

Meanwhile, a new bible school for the church will be established in Bulolo, Morobe, next year in line with its vision of developing human resources.

The Mustard Seed Bible School will train an initial 20 students in theology and other supplementary courses starting next year.

