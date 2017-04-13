Revived capital soccer starts 7s

THE Port Moresby Soccer Association will launch its Easter football challenge this weekend in a seven-a-side four-day tournament starting tomorrow at Bisini.

The Easter Challenge, which is expected to become an annual soccer event on the PMSA calender, is open to all affiliated clubs of the association.

PMSA vice-president Joseph Ealedona said this was a new concept being adopted by the PMSA and the club delegates meeting last weekend has endorsed this to keep the PMSA membership and its youths busy in the long weekend.

“It will be a seven-a-side competition playing seven minutes each half using the full length of the pitch. Teams are placed in pools and the top two in each pool for respective divisions will play-off to find winners to proceed into the finals.

“The divisions are men’s, women’s and youth. The pools and draws will be placed at Bisini and also posted on the PMSA Facebook group.”

He said registration closed yesterday and no new teams would be accepted as draws have been made. The gate fee will be K2 per day across the board.

Ealedona urged football fans doing nothing to converge on the Bisini grounds to enjoy the long weekend games while they remember the death of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, the PMSA executive also announced that their season proper will kickoff on May 6 to give time for clubs to organise and prepare well for this much-awaited full competition.

“The Sports Foundation has advised that following the Easter weekend, they will work on the fields for two weeks, therefore the date for the proper season start.

“We have waited two years to restart our full competition and all clubs are looking forward to it,” Ealedona said.

Like this: Like Loading...