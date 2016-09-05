Reviving the coconut industry

“We’ve been content with mediocrity!”

The above is the rather gloomy assertion by an expert on status quo in the public sector management of the agriculture industry in the country.

Agriculture reform leader Dr Eric Omuru says the sector has not moved forward over the last 40 years. Omuru, who is team leader of the implementation and advisory unit of the Functional and Expenditure Review of Agricultural Commodity Boards and Agencies, said this during the launching of the Coconut Industry Strategic Plan 2016-2025 in Alotau last Friday.

Since coming into this new office, Omuru has apparently stumbled upon an unyielding bureaucracy that resists change either because it does not know any better or has been constrained by chronic resource shortfalls.

“After 18 months leading the team through the reforms, it’s not something that I would recommend for those that are faint-hearted,” Omuru said.

“Your friends will become your critics, even your enemies, because the reform agenda is such that we were stepping on the toes of half of those – people who didn’t want change, people who wanted to maintain the status quo so that the sector can stay where it is.

“That was the challenge that we faced: How could we get past the status quo?

“After 40 years of doing the same thing again and again, we have not seen the industry or the sector move forward.

“Somehow, we have been satisfied with mediocre, and so our people still suffer while we see the sector take a nosedive.”

Apart from the bureaucracy’s unwillingness to move the sector, the Government has over the years given little support to it.

“Our leaders talk about agriculture being the ‘backbone’, and yet, what we received in terms of resourcing to support the sector is less than two per cent (of the national budget),” Omuru said.

The sector contributes on average, in the last seven years, 45 per cent of the GDP in PNG.

When translated into figures, that represents about K3 to K4 billion. In return, the sector gets less than K200 million in government support.

There are, however, some positive commitments by the current government and some of its undertakings, according to Alotau Accord have been realised.

The Government had, in the 2012 Alotau Accord, prioritised, among others, undertaking a promotional programme to invite foreign investors to invest in the agriculture sector, in areas such as rice and downstream processing.

To its credit, the O’Neill Government has implemented some of these over the past four years. The large scale investments in Hela, Enga and East Sepik, for instance, are testament of foreign investment in the agriculture sector.

While this is a positive achievement in the agriculture sector, the coconut industry has suffered a gradually decline over the years to such a level where it is today described as a “sunset industry”.

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Charles Abel said while the coconut industry made a significant contribution to the national economy, production and commercialisation have been going backwards.

The decline of the industry was evident in the many former and abandoned plantations around Alotau, the minister said.

Compared to other tree crops such as oil palm, coffee and cocoa, the coconut is not only a source of income but is important for food and other uses in households in all coastal areas.

According to the 2011 national population census 464,328 households were engaged in coconut activities in PNG to either generate income and as food to sustain their livelihoods. This represents 35 per cent of the total households in PNG or an estimated 2.6 million.

The industry contributes to national economy through provision of employment and income for rural households as well as generation of income from exporting copra, coconut oil and virgin coconut oil to overseas markets.

In 2015, the coconut industry ranked fourth in terms of revenue generated by major agricultural crops after palm oil, coffee and cocoa by contributing about K101 million.

For the thousands of households and businesses that depend on the industry, it should be comfort that Omuru’s team of reformers were able break with the status quo and take steps to revive the coconut industry.

The changes must translate into real benefits to households and businesses that depend on the industry.

