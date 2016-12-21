Reward is given for honest work, says Sir Gibbs

TABITHA NERO

REWARD is given for honest work and people should not deal with those involved in fraudulent activities, Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika says.

“Honest work pays and getting involved in criminal activities pays,” he told Waigani National Court on Friday.

Sir Gibbs made the comments after sentencing a Malaysian man to six years in prison with hard labour after admitting he had misappropriated more than K600,000 belonging to his employer.

Then Chung Yee, 38, from Kuala Lumpar misappropriated and laundered K665,380 to his country earlier last year.

The court heard that Then Chung sent the money to his wife and relatives in Malaysia. “You should have sent honestly earned money to your relatives. Instead, you steal from the hand that was feeding you,” Sir Gibbs told Then Chung.

The court heard that Then Chung had repaid K88,000 of the K665,380.

Sir Gibbs told Then Chung that if he repaid the balance of K577,380 while serving his sentence, the six-year jail term would be suspended.

Then Chung was employed at Stratosource Ltd as the general manager and embezzled money from the company.

He admitted creating false documents to obtain payments in cash and cheques from the company’s clients.

Then Chung has already served eight months and 10 weeks at Bomana prison.

