RH brings early Christmas cheer to women and children

RH Trading staff visited the Port Moresby General Hospital maternity and children’s wards to provide a cheer.

Though Christmas is six months away, the company’s care team led by human resource and administration manager Daneilla Tio, met the children and their parents and presented gifts.

Tio said it was through Bobby Tau that the hospital’s director for corporate services granted approval for their visit and the assistance of nurses Shirley Eiwa and Baika Avei made it remarkable one.

