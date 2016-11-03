RH creates market for bulb onion farmers

By ELIAS LARI

BULB onion farmers in the Highlands now have a new market to sell their produce – thanks to RH Hypermarket.

An arrangement between the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) and RH Hypermarket has given the opportunity to the bulb onion farmers to grow more and earn more.

Yesterday in Mt Hagen, RH Hypermarket assistant general manager Phil Ager met with the FPDA value chain and innovation manager Noel Kuman, Robin Aipe, John Beiye from the Organic Farm Fresh Ltd, and Robinson Kale from Kale Fruits to discuss the new market.

RH Hypermarket usually buys 192 tonnes of bulb onions per year to supply its market.

Ager said RH Hypermarket would start buying the onions from January next year.

He said it meant that farmers would have to constantly supply the market.

If the demand increased, they would need to work harder to meet it, he said.

“This is an opportunity and a good start to benefit the farmers who are still looking for a market,” Ager said.

He said RH Hypermarket would buy 192 tonnes of onions next year – meaning farmers would have to supply 16 tonnes of onion each month.

Kuman described the arrangement as an avenue for farmers to establish themselves by increasing their harvest and maximising benefits.

He said the arrangement would also help boost the local economy.

“I praise RH Hypermarket for opening up the market to assist farmers back in the village,” Kuman said.

“This means farmers are to work hard and produce quantity to meet the market.”

Kuman said he was confident that Highlands provinces like Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Chimbu and Eastern Highlands were capable of planting and harvesting more bulb onions to meet the highest demand of any market.

“I urged the farmers to start planting so they can make their first shipment in January next year,” he said.

