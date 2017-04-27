RH Foundation representatives visit children’s ward at PMGH

RH Foundation Inc representatives Roselyn Petilau and Eric Mumson Piuk visited children at the Port Moresby General Hospital recently as part of their charity activities during Easter.

Children and their parents received Easter gifts from the RH Foundation team.

The gift hampers consisted of basic necessities for the sick and hospitalised children, ranging from toiletries to diapers.

One of the parents at the ward, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was grateful for the visit.

It was the first visit by someone from outside for her and her son since he was admitted.

Sister Esther Kandato, the sister in-charge at the children’s ward, said during public holidays such as Easter and Christmas when clinics around the city were closed, the ward received an increase in the number of patients.

A foundation representative said it had provided help to the hospital in the past.

For Easter, the foundation chose the hospital and hopes to continue this cause and help to put a smile on patients’ faces.

