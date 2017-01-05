RH Hypermarket gives back

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE New Year began with a bang for 34 RH Hypermarket customers who won prizes valued at more than K50,000 last Sunday.

It was part of the Holiday SurPrizes Raffle Promo which involved customers from RH Hypermarkets in Gordon, Hohola and Vision City who spent K50 or more in their shopping.

RH Hypermarket assistant general manager Phil Ager said more than 65,000 entries were received.

He said it was a way RH Hypermarket gave back to its customers.

The winners of the promotion were drawn by customers doing their shopping at the RH Hypermarket in Vision City on Sunday.

10-year-old winner Raymond Benga and his mother Nerrie Eliakin told The National that they were excited at being drawn the 34th and final winner of the promotion.

“We didn’t know we had won until now,” Eliakin said.

“We had been shopping at Gordon and had entered into the promotion. We usually go shopping about four or five times a month. Right now Raymond is jumping up and down and is excited at having won.”

