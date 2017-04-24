RH Hypermarket rewards promo winners

By DEMAS TIEN

THE RH Hypermarket in Port Moresby received more than 58,000 entries for its Easter promotion, assistant general manager Phil Ager says.

The drawings of the entries for the lucky winners were conducted at the RH Hypermarket at the Vision City Mega Hall on Saturday. The 21 entries were randomly picked by customers.

The winners (from first to 21st) are: Charlton Charlie, Robert Lavaki, Polapan Kilangit, Bernadette Aitis, Aluman Nawayap, Rebecca Hupa, Joshua Uvau, Veari Lua, Freddy Ongari, Roxanne Kalit, Glory De Asis, Alice Waidi, Joshua Saka Geno, Segana Bevan, Jona Rein Kenneth, Selan Richard, Colin Moala, Stephen Kome, Shelanne Kopi, Roslyn Elias and Rags Rags.

The first three winners receive a night’s accommodation at the five-star Stanley Hotel with breakfast for two plus K1000 in food vouchers.

The Easter promotion period started on March 27 and ended on April 22.

