RH Hypermarket wins expo award

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE two-week trade expo at the Vision City Mega Mall was to promote small to medium enterprises, general manager Anderson Ting says.

He told The National on Saturday during the last day of the expo and award presentation of the winning stalls that they wanted to have more businesses participating.

“Unfortunately, I think our exposure does not go all the way out as we are targeting the smaller segment of SMEs because we want the small entrepreneurs to come and promote their businesses,” he said.

During the expo, which ran from June 26 to July 8, stalls and customers voted for the best three booths from the 18 which participated.

The RH Hypermarket booth was judged the most decorative booth.

The second category of the most interactive and innovative booth was won by Mark’s Travel and Outdoor Sports.

“We want to see businesses being innovative and as much as possible, interactive with customers. Mark Travel and Outdoor Sports met that criteria,” Ting said.

Marketing manager Maureen Esta said despite the challenges because it coincided with the election period, “we managed to run the expo smoothly and ended it on time as expected”.

He said the three winning booths would be given free advertising space to put up their posters over six months inside the mall.

