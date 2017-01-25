RH Hypermart sells stationery at half-price

By JOY NEMO

SCHOOL stationery is going at half price at RH Hypermart at Vision City in Port Moresby.

Supervisor for the variety department Hania Singu told The National that the special price was for January. All items are going for half price except bag packs which are 13 percent off the normal price.

Singu said parents and students had been coming in to buy stationery since the beginning of the month.

Student Jemison Fred was one those shopping for her stationery. She will be in Grade Three this year at the Watunou Primary School in Milne Bay.

Fred’s parents said it was their first time to shop at the RH Hypermart and were very impressed with the shop.

“I can do grocery shopping while my children look for their stationeries in just one store,” Fred’s dad said.

