RH to outsource agricultural products not available in country

A MAJOR retailer aims to source fruits and vegetables only if they are not available in the country.

RH Hypermarket production manager freezer Stephen Ellis said that this was the firm’s intention as a means of supporting local farmers while noting positive initiatives in relation to this.

Ellis told The National that there was a greater proportion of fresh produce that they sold currently. “We had a big push into local agriculture starting last year and are trying to increase our local supplies,” Ellis said.

“The response that we have had from that was fantastic, where the Fresh Produce Development Authority got on board with RH and we are now working directly with them and the growers in the Highlands. At this stage, this mainly invloves growers from Mt Hagen.

“But we are sourcing everything from strawberries to Broccoli and everything in between such as pumpkins, potatoes and onions”

“We are actually hoping to go to just local supply of onions once this kicks off so eventually we won’t be importing onions.

“At the moment, we import about 90 per cent of the onions we sell with only a minimal supply procured locally but that this expected to increase.

“But for us in terms of fruits and vegetables, the plan is if we can buy it here where it can be grown, we should not have to import it and we are working towards this in terms of local supply.

“For fruits, we have about 90 per cent of our produce imported and we also do get local supply but it is not very consistent.

“I would say for vegetables it would be about 40 per cent local and that has improved to that level over the past 12 months.

“But we would like to get to that stage where we only import things that cannot be grown here,” Ellis said.

