Rice farmers undergo financial literacy training

TRUKAI Industries is setting up a 500-hectare rice plantation near Rangiampum – in corroboration with the Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative in Morobe.

The training was provided by MiBank and Niugini Strategic Services Ltd, in conjunction with Trukai Industries, to more than 100 farmers from the Chingwam Cooperative at Rangiampum village.

The farmers are being given financial literacy training.

“With the economic boost to communities that will accompany this major project, these further initiatives empower them to leverage their endeavour to improve their livelihood and wealth through savings strategies,” Rice Development manager for Trukai Industries, Humphrey Saese said.

Farmers learnt about the basics of finance literacy including budgeting for essential household expenses, savings advice, money management and banking.

“Financial literacy is a cross-cutting agenda which is closely linked to the general attitude of Papua New Guineans, literacy level and economic opportunities they have access to,” Saese said.

