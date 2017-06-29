Rice grower seeks training, support

PROMPTED by the love for rice, a Gulf farmer has taken up rice farming to produce his own rice for consumption.

Mark Ainamedo, from M’Bauya Village, Kotidanga, grows many varieties of rice, which he mills and eats.

“I began to take an interest in rice because I eat it but do not know where it comes from.

“With the help of past rice trainers, I began to grow rice in a swampy area where I live.

“I grow my own rice, mill it and eat it.

“I’ll say it tastes much better than the one you buy from the store.

“It has been almost four or five years now that I have not bought rice from the store,” Ainamedo said.

One of his major challenges as a small-scale rice grower is the lack of a rice mill and proper transportation from farms to the nearest rice mills in the province.

“There are a couple of us rice farmers in the province. We need training from DAL or from other technical experts on how to grow our rice for better harvests.

“We do not get visits, mostly due to lack of funding and logistics support.”

Ainamedo said they needed basic education and support for rice farming so that Gulf could be a rice producing province.

These rice farmers recently attended a three-day rice course at the National Agricultural Research Institute’s Laloki Centre on best practises on rice growing.

“The most important thing we want out of this training is to sustain farmers to grow rice and sustain food security at home.

“I grow many varieties of rice and now I have learnt that there are even more varieties.

“After this training, I am confident I can broaden my knowledge and venture into semi-commercial rice farming.

“I also want to set up a rice farmers association so that we can further our trainings and make us better at rice farming,” Ainamedo said.

“Thus I am appealing to the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to consider supporting us.”

He said with backing from DAL and a farmers’ association, this would open doors for donor agencies, local level and provincial governments to support them as well.

“Food is a basic need in our country and rice is a staple food in many houses.

“Rice has been around for so long, it is not new, but now we need to think about growing our own and maintaining it in a sustainable way.

“We are happy with our director who organied this training for us. Together we will move and together we will fall.

“I’m happy to be a part of this programme and I thank the Taiwan Government’s International Corporation and Development Fund and NARI Farmers Training Cooporation project.

“We are probably the last group to start growing rice but we are striving to be the best and to be ranked among the top rice farmers in the world. That is how ambitious we are.

“We will go back and train our own farmers back in our local areas.

“We have a lot of unemployed youths in our areas. We can see ways to get them involved in rice farming.

“I believe rice will improve our standards of living and give us purpose.”

Like this: Like Loading...