Rice plan unfair: NRI

THE National Research Institute has joined the debate on the proposed national rice policy, arguing that allocating up to 80 per cent rice import quota to a preferred candidate is discriminatory, unfair and anti-competitive.

In an article in its regular Spotlight publication, the think tank also states: “The fact that the proposed rice policy has not been made available for public scrutiny and the absence of domestic rice production data has prevented meaningful research and analysis of the topic.”

The Spotlight article, “Rice Import Quota System in Papua New Guinea: Issues and Policy Options” (Volume 9, Issue 7) contributes to the current debate on the Government’s proposal to introduce quota system to control the importation of rice into PNG, and its potential impact on the domestic rice development policy.

The article highlights the likely impacts of the proposed policy changes on competition and consumer welfare as gleaned from recent media reports, theoretical considerations and past experience.

Moreover, the article states that a competitive market is good for an efficient outcome and allocation of economic resources but the proposed import quota allocation system will frustrate competition and create an inefficient rice market in the country.

“By promoting anti-competitive trade practices through the proposed unfair import quota policy/system, the Government will be violating the World Trade Organisation trading rules.

“Reflecting on PNG’s dreadful experiences of monopolies in the delivery of crucial goods and services, the article cautions that emergence of a monopoly trader in the rice industry is a dangerous prospect, especially with rice fast becoming a staple food throughout the country – the cost of survival for many household will increase.”

The article highlights the need for an optimum method to allocate quotas for importing rice. It also recommends for import quota arrangements that are transparent and disclosed in a publicly available policy document. To avoid conflict of interest, import quota allocations should be made to trading companies; no allocation of quota should be made to domestic rice producers.

The paper further recommends that the Government must adopt policies on rice production, an import quota allocation system, and marketing that are not discriminatory, unfair or anti-competitive so market power and profits are not concentrated in the hands of favoured players.

The article was written by Ronald Sofe (economic policy research fellow) and Dr Francis Odhuno (economic policy senior research fellow and programme leader).

