Rich but poor, Morobe lacks HR development

ON receiving the 2017 budget of the Morobe government, Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch said that Morobe was one of the resource-rich provinces in the country (The National, Jan 12).

The reality and the truth remains: Morobe is the poorest province when it comes to human resource development. Its people are stone collectors who believe that stones will turn into bars of gold. There are nature and snake worshipers.

The Morobe government has reduced the scholarship funding which former governor Luther Wenge established under the Gerson Solulu scholarship scheme with K5 million in 2004 for university and college students.

Yet after 13 years, the current Morobe provincial government has seen fit to reduce the scholarship funding this year rather than increase its allocation. While the student population is growing, the Tutumang has seen fit due reasons known only to them to reduce the scholarship amount.

It should have gone up to K10m after 13 years but has instead dropped down to K4m.

This is my 35th year teaching at Martin Luther Seminary as senior lecturer in systematic theology and as an academic, I feel hurt that our political leaders do not give priority to education, especially to our college and universities.

Education is the only way to do away with cargo cult, stone collection and the worshiping of nature from in this province.

Dr Numuc Zirajukic Kemung

MLS, Lae

