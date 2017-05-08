Ridiculed prisoner escapes

A PRISONER at Kerevat jail in East New Britain told the Kokopo National Court that he escaped from prison because he was being subjected to ridicule and teasing by Correctional Service officers.

Peni Piamia, from Bitavavar Ward, was serving a year and 11 months for robbery and 24 years for rape when he escaped on Oct 23, 2015.

He was in his village and Correctional Service officers were informed, so police arrested him and took him back to jail.

He told the court recently that he escaped because Correctional Service officers were teasing and mocking him about why he was in prison.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia sentenced Piamia to five years in jail, with two years suspended.

He will serve three years after he completes his previous terms.

