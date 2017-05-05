We have the right to know candidates’ backgrounds

Polling is few weeks away from now and people will choose their leaders through secret ballot.

Most of the time after elections, people complain of non-service

delivery in their electorates and corruption in the government system.

The question is who gave them mandate to lead for a term of five years.

It’s the people’s power of choice that chooses a leader for the better or worse.

People should be asking questions to all candidates, of their policy and the motives why they are contesting the seat.

People have the right to know each candidate’s back ground and their qualification, affiliations to past and current involvement in the development and contribution in their setting before deciding to contest elections.

The candidate must have clear record of a good character in his personal life and the organisation he is attached to before quit for peruse elections.

The rural population should screen the current MPs on the following points basing on the K50 million DSIP funds for a term.

Is my feeder road sealed to my village;

has the electricity reached my home or am I using power in my home;

do I have the clean water and sanitation system at home;

do I have the excess and secured market to sell my cash crops;

has my general and basic living standards improved;

is the education and healthcare accessible;

for the urban population, the following points should be considered to screen your current MPs;

are all city roads and streets been sealed;

has my suburb/block been connected with Water and sanitation;

has the electricity reached my subtab/block;

has the price of Goods and services been reduced, steady or increasing;

is my personal income tax reduced, steady or has increased; and,

Has the DSIP translated into tangible development.

Frankly, by now all basics of life should have covered the bulk of the population in the country.

These same should be used as a benchmark to other intending candidates for both urban and rural against the policies they stand for.

Kitz Supaini

Lae

