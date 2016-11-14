Right move to not support prostitution

I COMMEND the O’Neill Government’s decision not to legalise prostitution in Papua New Guinea. Leviticus 19:29 reads: “Do not degrade your daughter by making

her a prostitute, or the land will turn to prostitution and be filled with wickedness.” The Government, in its power and wisdom, has saved Papua New Guinea from definite destruction. Through not allowing prostitution, the daughters of this country

have been saved from degradation. PNG has been saved from turning to prostitution and the floodgate of wickedness has been prevented from being opened. May God continue to bless Papua New Guinea.

Deborah Kai, Mt Hagen

