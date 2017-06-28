The right person and the party will deliver

My dear fellow Papua New Guineans,

We are now casting our votes for the leaders we think will serve us. Please let it not be a choice of the stomach but a choice of the heart and mind.

Let us vote for a party and not for an individual because we have already know that parties forming the government decide the destiny of the country for the term.

Let us not worry about what we hear or read from PNG blog etc but seriously observe the changes we have witnessed in our cities, provinces, electorates in the last five years and vote with our heart for the right person and the party that will deliver in the next term of parliament.

Newam

Observer Lae

