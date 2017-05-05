Rigo has a lot to offer to Central, Leka says

Rigo District has a lot to offer to Central, the national economy and can engage in business opportunities, a candidate says.

Former national netball representative Julienne Leka, who is contesting the Rigo Open as an independent candidate, said she is led by faith, humility and passion to develop the district.

Leka is among eight women challenging Rigo MP Ano Pala in this year’s elections.

“My experience in helping build some of PNG-owned successful businesses in the manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries sectors, and building organisational structures through best practices in the not-for-profit organisations over the years, gives me more reason to go down this path,” Leka said

Leka, who graduated with Bachelor of Business Management from the University of Papua New Guinea said she could build a fluid and transparent system for the people of Rigo with the right leadership mindset, and the right network.

“I believe through strong ethical leadership, good governance practices and a well-articulated work plan with a strategic thinking and energetic workforce representing the three local level governments, we can gradually and collectively rebuild the district and restore pride to the people of Rigo and Central,” she said. Leka said she has knowledge and leadership experience spanning over 22 years with the government, the private sector, the donor development space and in sports administration

