Rigo villages inspire heads of departments, SOEs

By MALUM NALU

HEADS of departments and State-owned enterprises were moved to tears when they heard of the difficulties faced by villagers at Keapara, Alukuni and Karawa in Rigo, Central, on Friday.

The heads, who had their meeting at Keapara on Friday and stayed overnight there before returning on Saturday, were able to see and hear for themselves of the difficulties faced by the local people, who were predominantly fisherfolk.

Alukuni village leader Mau Au touched the hearts of the bureaucrats with a moving speech during lunch on Friday as he spoke of their problems with health, water and education.

So touching was his speech that Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari fought back tears as he responded.

“We have a little health centre which cares for over 6000 people of the three villages,” Au said.

“There is only one nurse who is trying her best to save lives.

“When there are drug shortages, we have to wait for a day or two to go to Kwikila or Port Moresby.

“We rely on rain for clean drinking water. You can see we have dogs and pigs roaming wildly in the village, and we bury our dead where we bore holes for alternative drinking water.

“Water PNG, Eda Ranu and the Health Department, please help us in this area.”

Au said Keapara, Alukuni and Karawa had in the past produced many fine sons such as Attorney-General Ano Pala, Personnel Management Secretary John Kali, Brian Amini and Patrick Amini, however, this was not the case these days.

“With due respect, bureaucrats, your visit here is not by accident,” he said. “Please listen to us and let us see some changes.”

Lupari said the Government had deliberately brought in heads of departments and SOEs to see for themselves what life was like in a typical village.

“You spoke from your heart, you spoke with emotion,” he told Au.

“You represent people who are dependent on all of us who are here today.

“We have gotten the message.

“This is why we are here, bringing Waigani to the rural areas. My challenge to all of us is to listen, open your eyes and minds to what the community goes through every day.

“You must be inspired by what you see. PNG depends on you and I.

“Many times, we sit in Waigani and think that we know it all.

“Unless, and until we get to the communities and to connect with the people, understand and appreciate them, only then will we be able to advise Government on policies that are going to bring services to our people.”

