Rigo waiting for someone to lead

For the last 40 years, all Rigo Open MPs lived in and worked by remote control from Port Moresby.

Though candidates are promising to bring changes to Rigo nothing much will happen.

Rigo people must vote for the man or woman who is prepared to live and work from Kwikila.

He or she must experience the lack of government services first hand.

Only then will he or she bring the changes he or she is promising in her campaign.

Rigo people must listen carefully to the candidates. Is living in Kwikila town on their platforms?

Rigo people must not be like Prophet Samuel who tried anointing Eliab, Abinadab, and then Shamma as Israel’s new king.

Will the Rigo Christians pray, fast and wait on God and vote for the one He has chosen to live in Rigo?

God bless Rigo!

Rpk

Rigo nauna ka

