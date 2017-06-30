Rigo wards complete election without setbacks

Three council wards in the Rigo coastal local level government area of Central province completed their polling yesterday.

Polling in Wards 21, 22 and 23 was done in an orderly manner, Rigo returning officer Virgil Waisa told The National.

He said most of the polling teams in other wards were expected to finish polling by the weekend or Monday.

“The three wards that have completed their polling were Keapara, Alukuni and Karawa, but I am not sure how many eligible voters have voted and how many missed out in the updated Common roll,” Waisa said.

“All the other teams from the Rigo coastal and Central LLG are winding down as well.”

Provincial election manager Kila Egaba said that polling in other parts of Central was going smoothly except in Ward 19 of the Koiari LLG area in the Kairuku-Hiri district.

It was halted for a while on Wednesday when people from other wards were seen voting in that area, Egaba said.

He said polling in Kairuku-Hiri was expected to completed

at the weekend and Goilala on Tuesday.

