Ring road to ease struggle

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Southern Highlands government has presented a cheque of K1 million to the Department of Works to build a ring road in Imbongu district.

The road project will start from Tona Piambil village to Kotol village and out to the main highway.

The Water Bum Kotol Road, when completed, would benefit more than 20,000 people living in four council wards.

It was first constructed in the early 60s and neglected over time without any reconstruction done.

The bad condition of the road has affected the delivery of education and health services to the people living in the areas.

The government, through Governor William Powi and his administration, has taken the initiative to develop the road to relieve the struggles people have experienced.

The governor said the construction of the road was one of 28 roads in the province that the government had prioritised in its infrastructure developments plans.

Powi said some of the roads have been completed and others have been included in the construction phase which the government would provide multi-year financing to have them completed over time.

He said his government has allocated K5 million in the last four years for the construction of roads in the province.

He said the infrastructure developments in the province have been clearly mapped out.

“Our priorities are fixed.

“We’ve made significant progress over the last four years,” Powi said.

Regional works manager for Highlands Mathew Windy thanked the provincial government for partnering with DOW to deliver the project.

