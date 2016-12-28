Riot breaks out at asylum camp

By CLIFFORD FAIPAFRIK

A RIOT broke out at the asylum camp in Manus damaging the mess on Christmas Eve over the death of an asylum seeker in Australia, police have confirmed.

Deputy Police Commissioner Operations Jim Andrews said the asylum seekers damaged the mess at the East Lorengau processing center on Sunday after learning of the death of a Sudanese in Brisbane on Thursday.

Andrews said the Sudanese had fallen down on a steel stair and hit his head on the rail.

“He was evacuated to Brisbane and died there,” he said.

“They damaged the mess to protest against the Australians over the lack of medical services in the camp. But the riot was brought under control by the police and Immigration officers.”

News Corp Australia Network identified the 27-year-old Sudanese as Faysal. He was injured on Thursday and flown to Brisbane on Friday.

He died at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on Saturday.

The Immigration Department said he had died from injuries suffered after a fall and seizure at the Manus Regional Processing Centre.

Behrouz Boochani, an Iranian in detention on Manus Island told news.com.au that those in detention were aware of his health issues but he had struggled to get appropriate medical attention from staff.

