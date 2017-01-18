Riot in Kiunga leaves two police officers injured

By ALPHONSE PORAU

TWO police officers were injured while trying to contain a riot yesterday in Kiunga, Western, over the death of a young man last weekend.

Police commander Joseph Puri said the man allegedly died during a road accident on Saturday night.

He said members of the community marched to the administration office to demand an explanation.

Puri said the protest was stopped because it was already a police matter and was illegal. But the angry mob threw stones at a police vehicle and the officers.

“The police had to stop them because they did not get permission from them to conduct a protest. The matter is under investigation,” Puri told The National.

“They were also not talking about the incident but were accusing the office and the leaders for their weakness and failures.

“Because we (police) intervened the angry mob threw stones at us, injuring two officers and damaging three police vehicles. And in fear of that the business houses were also forced to close.”

Puri said the police managed to take control of the situation. Businesses are back to normal.

He said the driver and the vehicle involved in the accident were apprehended and remanded in custody. An investigation would be conducted to confirm the cause of the death.

“Right now we are not sure of the cause of the death. But we manage to apprehend the suspect (a driver) from highlands and the vehicle he used,” Puri said.

