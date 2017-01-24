Rioting prisoners may face charges

MORE than 50 prisoners at the Lakiamata prison camp in Kimbe, West New Britain, are expected to be charged with inciting a riot and provoking a breach of peace, says police commander Supt Jim Namora.

He said they were likely to be charged with breaching security as well.

Namora said the prisoners had planned a riot yesterday that could have led to a mass breakout.

“Lakiamata prison camp took heed of the possible breakout and called for police assistance,” Namora said.

“These prisoners were from maximum security cell.”

It is believed that Correctional Service guards on early shift had intercepted a plan for a mass riot.

CS guards who had gone into the maximum security compound to investigate were attacked with rocks.

Namora said armed officers secured the prison compound.

Armed police from mobile squads and other units arrived at the camp minutes after being alerted.

Lakiamata prison commander Supt John Koilamus applauded the quick response by his men and police.

Police had identified all the prisoners involved and they were expected to appear in the Kimbe District Court soon.

Namora said the situation was still tense but under control.

