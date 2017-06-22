Rise in cases involving dangerous driving

DANGEROUS driving causing death or grievous bodily harm has become prevalent in East New Britain over the past five years, a magistrate says.

Kokopo District Court senior magistrate Samuel Lavutul said that when sentencing senior police officer Gordon Magum, a repeat offender, to 12 months jail with hard labour.

He said the offence stood out as a prevalent offence since 2012 according to the number of cases dealt with by the district court.

On April 9 between 8pm and 9pm, Magum was driving a police vehicle along ToBaining Drive, Kenabot Stage Three in Kokopo at high speed while under the influence of alcohol.

When trying to negotiate a bend next to the Kokopo Primary School, he ran off his lane and crashed into a vehicle.

Prosecution submitted that Magum was a repeat offender as he was previously involved in a similar accident involving the same vehicle he was driving in 2015 and later found guilty, convicted, cautioned and discharged by the Kokopo District Court.

The prosecution said that the defendant was a senior police commissioned officer and the vehicle involved was a police vehicle and in his capacity as a law enforcer, his actions were uncalled for as it set “a bad precedent” for his officers.

Lavutul said Magum’s case fell between heedlessness and recklessness more so towards recklessness, as he drove under the influence of alcohol at high speed.

