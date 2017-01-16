Rising star Wadunah maintains family legacy in football

STANDING at 153cm and still growing, Ricky Clyde Wadunah is set to go places in football if he has the right attitude.’

From the humble village of Medebur in Bogia district, Madang, the 17-year-old is the talk of the town because of his performance at the last Mamose Besta Cup in Madang.

Plying his football skills with Tusbab Blue Kumul FC in the tough Madang town competition, Ricky, as he likes to be called, is a fine product of Madang Soccer Association’s aborted centre of excellence (COE) programme.

Coming from a passionate football family, Ricky is the first-born to PNG women’s coach Rachel Wadunah and Conrad.

In fact, Ricky grew up on the famous Laiwaden Oval, which his family calls their second home.

Mother Rachel, apart from her teaching at Tusbab Secondary School, always finds time to coach the men’s premier team, Tusbab Blue Kumuls.

She is the only premier women’s coach in Madang.

Dad Conrad is excited about his son’s selection into the PNG Under-17 team for the OFC qualifier in Tahiti next month.

“I hope Ricky will do us family and his little village of Medebur proud,” he said. Ricky said he was very happy about his selection, and would give his best shot in the U17 team.

“My aim is to get into the starting 11 and hopefully find my way forward in the national team,” said the shy Malala boy.

He said football was a team sport so he was looking forward to give his best with support from his team-mates. Ricky, along with Graham Berigami and Kimson Kapai are from Tusbab Blue Kumuls while seven other men are from other clubs such as Mimlon, Kuima and Nabassa.

Ricky made a breakthrough on the representative scene in 2015 when he represented the Madang U17 team.

Last year he played for Malala in the Mamose Regional Besta Cup tournament.

