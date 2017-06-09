RO of Moresby North East please explain

THE list of successful applicants for election duties for Moresby South and North West electorates are out.

The applicants have been notified through public notices.

The Moresby North East list of successful applicants is not out.

Notices posted on the walls of the Electoral Commission building at Boroko say, the successful applicants will be notified by phone.

Can the Returning Officer (RO) for Moresby Northeast tell the hundreds of applicants, the candidates and voters in the electorate the reason(s) behind the move?

Political Observe

5 Mile Ridge Dweller

