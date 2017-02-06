Road accident a wake up call

THE tragic road accident which claimed the lives of 13 people in Northern is a wakeup call for appropriate authorities, chairman of the Bialla Oil Palm Growers Association, Oka Ailan Kamale says.

He conveyed condolences to the people of Timbeki, Handarituru, Agenahambo and the surrounding villages in Central Kaiva are who lost family members in the accident.

“I know most of the people there because they grow oil palm for a living.

He said in his capacity as the chairman of the PNG Oil Palm Growers Association, the road accident was a wakeup for call to the

Department of Works and the National Roads Authority to step up with road design, engineering and maintenance to ensure such accidents do not occur in future.

