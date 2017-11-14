Road closure a concern

THE road from Okapa to Kainantu in Eastern Highlands has been closed for almost three months now.

The Fomu people of Kainantu and Ofafinas of Okapa have closed the road for their own reasons.

The problem between these two groups is now affecting all peace-loving people of Okapa and Eastern Highlands.

I wonder if MPs Johnson Tuke of Kainantu and Saki Saloma of Okapa are aware of this issue.

Don’t they know that their people are suffering for want of basic services?

The road between Okapa and Kainantu is the National Government property.

Pora Mbasi

