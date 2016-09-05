Road to be completed this year: Samb

THE road from Port Moresby to the border of Central and Morobe through Goilala district will be completed this year, says Goilala MP William Samb.

He launched the road project in Onongae, Goilala, Central, last Thursday and said the road would link Papua and New Guinea to Bulolo district in Morobe before the 2017 general election.

Samb said areas in Goilala were still linked by tracks for horses built by the first French Catholic priest Father J Dubuy.

“So we will be upgrading this track known also as the Dubuy highway,” he said.

“We are now building a road to link the Hiritano highway to the horse track. So far 15km have been done and 75km remaining.”

Samb said by December, vehicles should be able to travel from Port Moresby to Guari at the border of Central and Bulolo.

Bulolo MP Sam Basil is funding the construction of a road from Kataipa in Bulolo to Lae.

Coffee buyer Mathew Abade said he could not wait for the road to link Onongae to Port Moresby to sell coffee bags there.

“Last Thursday, I burnt 100 bags worth K10,000 at the Onongae Catholic station after keeping them for five years,” he said.

“I bought these bags in 2012 and they are now spoilt because there is no transport.

“We are the leading organic Arabica coffee producers in the southern region.

“But there is no help from the Government.”

Abade said chartering a helicopter to transport coffee was expensive – K3 per kg for airfreight but cost only K2 per kg when sold in Port Moresby.

Goilala is one of the four districts that make up Central.

It is located in the northern inland area the province which covers the mountains and valleys of the Owen Stanley Ranges.

The district’s rugged mountainous terrain makes it difficult for the people to access basic services.

Most access basic services are by air or by reaching Port Moresby after many days of travel on foot.

Related