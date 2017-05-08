Road condition, development motivates teacher into politics

By PETER WARI

POOR roads in the Lai Valley local level government of Mendi-Munihu district, Southern Highlands have prompted a former primary school headmaster to contest the open seat in this election.

Raphael Tonpi who is also the chairman of the newly established Lai Valley United Church High School is an independent candidate and is among the 12 candidates contesting for the seat.

He said the Mendi-Munihu district was now privilege to have a sealed road connecting Enga and Southern Highlands but Lai Valley people living in the far end bordering Imbonggu and Nipa-Kutubu districts still walked to the main centers, sometimes using fire light in the night.

“The people wanted me to contest and I agreed because no elected MP had contributed something to improve the Munihu-Kip-Sumia road.

He said it was not only people of Lai Valley but other wards in the district also lacked good roads which were are the most important government services that paved the way for other services to flow easily.

“I had been a teacher for 20 years and I have walked with my teachers and people carrying school supplies and helped health workers with medical supplies,” he said.

He said he had witnessed people dying from curable diseases due to the poor road conditions and a lack of medical supplies.

“Today, roads have opened up everywhere and people are witnessing development changes but the people of Lai Valley remain the same,” she said.

“Many elderly people have never been to Mendi town and sadly die,” Tonpi said.

He said he was happy to contest because of the limited preferential voting system and he has visited council wards in the district and appealed to other candidates.

