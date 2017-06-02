Road conditions terrible in Chimbu

I WRITE to complain about our only road that links to get us into Kundiawa town.

The road was washed away into the Whagi River by a big landslip few months ago.

The Department of Works of Chimbu has turned a blind eye on this section of the road for far too long.

We have about three weeks before polling starts.

Gumine road serves the bulk population of south Simbu.

Please Department of Works in Chimbu and local MPs, do something or we wait for the next formation of government to do it for us.

David, Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...