Road funding approved, says PM

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says funding for the Tabubil-Telefomin road launched three years ago was approved by Cabinet on Monday.

He was responding to a question from Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim on the status and plan the Government had for the project during parliament yesterday.

“We have launched the project, until now nothing has happened,” Mirisim said.

O’Neill had launched the construction of the 80km project from Ok Menga in North Fly (Western) to Telefomin (West Sepik) in 2014.

“It’s an important road link between Tabubil and Telefomin,” O’Neill said.

“It’s one of the very few districts in the country that is still landlocked.

“And it is important that we build a road that will give them access to services in that remote part of Papua New Guinea.

“Yesterday Cabinet approved some funding for this particular project through the tax credit scheme arrangement with Ok Tedi mine.”

O’Neill said he or Minister of Works Francis Awesa would be announcing road maintenance plans soon.

