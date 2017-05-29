Road maintenance to start soon: O’Neill

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has assured the people of Western Highlands that work on the Kagamuga-Keltiga section of the Highlands Highway will start soon.

He gave the assurance when questioned by a caller from Mt Hagen on the FM100 radio talkback show as to when work on the road would start.

O’Neill said the Kamamuga-Keltiga stretch was the first on the four-lane highway.

“Government has already awarded a contract to China Harbour because it is funded by the Exim Bank of China,” he said.

“They have mobilised and are already on the ground. Our Works Department officials are on site talking to individuals who have got properties along the sides of the road.

“That consultation is almost completed and the contractor will be given possession. That is the normal process at Works.

“It won’t be long. I would be like in a matter of weeks or so that the contractor will start work.”

O’Neill said Mt Hagen was changing with a new airport terminal at Kagamuga, and the provincial headquarters at Kapal Haus being rebuilt.

“We’ve got a long-term commitment in Western Highlands,” he said.

“We are also planning to build a large sporting stadium as Hagen is centrally located.

“Our aim is to have sporting events taking place, with people engaging more in a healthier lifestyle.

“That is the infrastructure commitment that the Government is making.”

