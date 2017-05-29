Road neglected for far too long

I write to complain about our feeder road that has been neglected for over donkey’s years.

The road is one just off the Vakari Road that runs through Niugini Glass & Aluminium Company all the way to Lae Biscuit Company, Stage 6, Gerehu. Vakari road has been neglected for many years and needs urgent upgrading and sealing.

The community residing and living in this area would be most pleased if their road/ street be upgraded and sealed as well as security lights be installed on the electrical poles that have been blown out many years ago.

There is also no proper drainage in our street that gives us a lot of problems during heavy rains.

My last winning vote will be reserved for you if you did the right thing in attending to our problem at this crucial time.

Jim Hau

Resident

