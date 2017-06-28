This road is not for business interest

This is in reference to newspaper reports in both dailies on June 9 in which several major projects were identified and committed under the MOA Review Agreement; this road was directed by the Mining Minister for MRA as priority to undertake.

The intended purpose of this infrastructure is precisely defined by the minister as an access road for public use by the people of Tauade and Fuyuge in Goilala.

This is clear so I would like to make it known to Asidokona Mining Resources Ltd that this road is not for its business interest and in this pretext of constructing this public user road using the Tax Credit Scheme monies divert it to its use.

TGM is a controversial mine and since it’s commissioning and we the Kuni tribe in the Kairuku District side of KairukuHiri electorate, sharing the immediate Woitape LLG/electorate boundary with Goilala and also the first and foremost immediate impact area in the polluting of the St. Joseph (Alabule) river system are now sceptical of Asidokona’s entry as the new developer, so make our position clear on this particular road

I put this issue to light as my future reference in public on behalf of my people landholders in Kuni for the mine access road,incase this also becomes a serious matter too late like Manumanu and otherland deals gone wrong.

Peter Olobe Maka

