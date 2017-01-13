More road options vital

THE government should now look at creating alternative roads from the Highlands to the coast. We have Porgera Gold mine and PNG LNG in Hela province and also coffee produced in Western Highlands and Jiwaka. Road closures are costly for these ventures. The government must maintain the road from Brahman in Madang to Gembogl in Chimbu through Kukbal, Kerowagi and Nondugl in Jiwaka. The road is there already and the MPs of these electorates cannot see and use their DSIP to improve it. It is the election year now so try to use your last DSIP for this road. We will not be threatened with road closures on the Highlands Highway if there is an alternate highway.

Wopana Yagl

Gembogl, Chimbu

Like this: Like Loading...