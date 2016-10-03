Road project to benefit remote Dambi village

By VICKY BAUNKE

VILLAGERS of Dambi in Bulolo are excited about the arrival of a bulldozer to build roads.

Dambi is in Middle Watut in the Mumeng local level government area. The people live in a mountainous area with no roads and limited access to government services.

They badly need roads to open up the countryside.

Bulolo MP Sam Basil said it was part of Bulolo district’s five-year development plan.

He urged locals, especially in the rural areas, to take ownership of the services provided to them by the government.

He travelled to Dambi with district development authority chief executive officer Tae Guambelek, Department of Implementation and Rural Development officials led by First Assistant Secretary Anna Bae, councillors and presidents.

More than 200 bags of rice were distributed to the people, plus pots and sewing machines.

Middle Watut representative Mark Wama thanked the district administration for addressing their needs.

Wama said the people lacked access to basic services because there were no roads.

“We have realised the importance of looking after government services for the benefit of the people and their children and looked forward to ensuring that the services are looked after by the collective effort of the community.”

Related