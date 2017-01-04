Road project nearing completion

By NAOMI WASE

A NEW 10km road from Kamborini to Wenge village in Pangia, Southern Highlands is nearing completion.

The road project was an initiative by a Weslyan Church youth group.

Some of them are former drug addicts and marijuana cultivators who have changed their lives during an awareness by Mawar Land and Resource Awareness Association through the Weslyan Church at the beginning of last year.

Association chairman Matthew Karu said the youths used spades, bush knives and stones to build the road.

“I see that through the church, young people will willingly change from their bad behaviours rather than the law or the police forcing them to change,” Karu said.

He said the youths were also building a church which was also nearing completion.

He said the association was carrying out awareness on environmental protection.

Karu said he also conducted awareness on marijuana and its effects because there was a need to help the people affected by the illicit drugs.

He said removing marijuana and other illegal drugs should be done where they were cultivated and not at airports and roads.

“I have received support from the Government. A lot of good things was done and I am thankful about it,” Karu said.

He said the Government had made a commitment to support him in this work.

“I’m sure that if they (Government) continue to support this association, a lot more good things will happen,” Karu said.

