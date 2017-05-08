Road safety important

IMAGINE if everyone, prior to getting on a motor vehicle, behaves like one is on an aeroplane.

The number of road accidents in this country will definitely be reduced.

One will find passengers paying full attention to the pre-flight safety demonstrations, either conducted by the flight attendants or through video presentations, instructing passengers to familiarise themselves with the safety cards prior to take-off.

From passengers to cargoes, no other form of transportation is as scrutinised, investigated and monitored as commercial aviation.

It has been said after many years of having vehicles, Papua New Guineans still don’t know how to use the road properly.

We still don’t know how to behave in the vehicle.

We don’t know how to use the roads.

Year in, year out, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited and the National Road Safety Council (now Road Transport Authority) would conduct nationwide campaigns on the importance of road safety.

But one still sees road accidents happening because people deliberately ignore the safety messages.

It comes back – again – to our attitude. We do not need to be reminded as Papua New Guineans about our attitude problem.

Not only as regards but also the laws in general, public properties and public safety.

When road rules are disregarded, when safety messages are overlooked, when road conditions are not considered, road accidents happen.

And the costs are high. Lives are lost. Compensation claims, more so in this country than any other, have to paid to the relatives of the deceased if the driver is at fault.

Last month, senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar raised the concern that dangerous driving was becoming too common in the country. He told the court that the charge of causing death by dangerous driving was prevalent and warned drivers to observe traffic rules when using public roads.

Everyone is given a driving a licence after going through a test.

They are tested on simple road rules which should be at the back of their minds all the time.

To pass the driving test, the applicant must also demonstrate skills in steering, braking, signalling, doing three-point turns, applying the right-hand rule, and parallel parking.

Pilots, on the other hand, also go through rigorous training and certification processes. Plus, one must go to flight school and receive a licence.

Most airline companies require pilots to attend at least two years of college.

Unlike on the road, there is an intense screening process to determine those who are licensed to fly. The pilot will not take a flight unless he or she has been cleared, and the aircraft is safe to fly.

We also have the issue of overloading in vehicles and boats. Maybe the same intense screening should also be applied to drivers and boat captains.

Many drivers are reckless because operating a motor vehicle feels so mundane. Errors such as multi-tasking, failing to wear a seat belt, talking on the phone while driving or simply forgetting to use the traffic signal result in deaths.

The laws are there for our convenience and safety.

But they are only as good as the people obeying them, and those who are supposed to enforce them.

The role of police, the MVIL and the newly established RTA are very important.

By working together, committing ourselves to respecting road rules and the safety of our passengers and other road users, we can reduce road accidents.

Officer in charge of traffic accidents in NCD Senior Sergeant Gabriel Kake recently urged drivers carrying candidates’ supporters to be wary of accidents during the campaign period.

He made the calling following the death of a 16-year-old in Kerema who fell off a truck carrying supporters of candidate.

The student was sitting with others on the cabin of the overloaded truck when he fell forward and was run over by the vehicle.

Anyone who fails to adhere to safety procedures have only themselves to blame if they are involved in an accident.

Road safety must be an important focus of our lives.

And the message must target children too. Authorities must go to the children in schools, in churches and other organisations to help in the dissemination of such important messages.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Shirking it will only lead to more casualties and suffering.

We all do not want that.

