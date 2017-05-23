Road safety ‘vital’

By NAOMI WASE

ROAD Traffic Authority chief executive officer Nelson Terema has warned members of the public to observe road safety rules to avoid accidents.

“So far we have had so many road accidents reported, with the latest one at Kerema (Gulf),” Terema told The National.

He said people involved in the election campaign should be mindful of their personal safety which was important.

“There are trucks overloaded with passengers. Some even sit on the roof or on the bonnet of the vehicle. This is very dangerous and will definitely lead to accidents,” he said.

“If the driver brakes suddenly, the people will fly out.”

Under the Motor Traffic Act, the penalty fee for inconsiderate driving is K50 “but the value of life is worth more than that”.

“Drivers know they are supposed to slow down when approaching villages, humps or roundabouts. Yet they are speeding,” Terema said.

He said the penalty of causing death by careless driving was severe. He urged candidates to be mindful when hiring cars.

