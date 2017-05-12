Road safety workshop held

ENGAGING small contractors in road maintenance promotes growth in the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sector, Department of Works Northern Region Manager Brian Alois says.

He made this comment yesterday in Lae during a road safety workshop and launching of a manual for safe traffic control during road works in the country.

“Contractors have been engaged with us to do minor work like patching of potholes, cutting grass near roads and digging drains near roadsides to improve road safety.”

He said giving contracts to small companies throughout the country was contributing to the positive growth of the SME sector in PNG.

“They clear thick bushes and grass near roadsides to clear drivers’ visibility thus minimising road accidents. Road contractors patch pot holes in certain sections of the roads to allow vehicles to travel safely.”

