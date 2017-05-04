Road will boost tourism: MP

THE upgrading and sealing of the Gewa-Gembogl road in Chimbu will greatly boost tourism activities in the country, says Kundiawa-Gembogl MP and Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Tobias Kulang.

He said this after witnessing the signing of the K105 million road project by Governor-General Bob Dadae yesterday.

“The upgrading and sealing of Gewa to Gembogl road is an important road because; it leads to one of the premier tourism sites which is Mount Wilhelm.

“The road will be sealed to the foot of Mt Wilhelm so it will attract tourist and those travelling to see Mt Wilhelm,” he said.

Kulang thanked the Asian Development Bank and the Government of PNG for the road upgrade project.

“This investment will be the biggest investment by this government to the people of Chimbu when the actual the project on the ground begins.

“Apart from all the other projects that have accumulated to several millions of kina, this single project alone has attracted a lot of money and therefore I want to thank the Government of the day.”

Like this: Like Loading...