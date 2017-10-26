Road workers loses K300,000 in robbery

By LUKE KAMA

A contractor engaged in upgrading and sealing the East Cape Road project in Milne Bay was robbed of K300,000 in cash and properties last Friday.

Milne Bay works manager Thomas Dei said the robbery took place at the China Overseas Engineering Company (Covec) camp at Opalia along the road.

Dei said the hold-up happened at 9am when 12 men armed with bush knives, iron bars and guns entered the Covec facility by cutting through the backyard fence.

He said the gang confronted Covec employees and demanded money.

Dei said four employees suffered knife and gunshot wounds and were airlifted to Port Moresby.

He said the robbers made off in a blue Toyota Covec vehicle with cash of more than K100,000 earmarked for employees’ wages.

Mobile phones, computers and other valuable items were also stolen. Dei said Alotau police were informed and were continuing to carry out investigations.

Project manager Hu Gang said the looting lasted for about 30 minutes.

He said of the four injured, three are receiving treatment in Port Moresby with the other back in Alotau.

He said the company lost cash and properties worth over K300,000.

Gang asked that Milne Bay government, police, Alotau district and the company “ensure the project and campsite was safe, reliable and secure for the employees”.

