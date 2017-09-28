Roadblock re-opens after police talk to relatives of deceased

A roadblock set up on the Highlands Highway by relatives of a man allegedly shot dead by police at Walum Junction in Southern Highlands on Sunday was cleared on Tuesday.

Relatives blocked the highway on Monday demanding that police address the shooting incident.

The roadblock was cleared after police assured relatives of the dead man that CID would investigate and arrest those responsible.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Western Command) Mark Yangen said there were two separate cases of men allegedly shot dead by police last weekend.

He said the first shooting was that of a Grade Seven student along the Kagua-Erave Road last Friday. The second was that of a man at Walum Junction in Imbonggu.

“The relatives of the deceased at Walum, after talking with police, cleared the roadblock to allow CID to investigate the incident immediately.”

